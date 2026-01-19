Pentagon Alerts Troops for Potential Deployment Amid Minnesota Tensions

In response to escalating immigration protests, the Pentagon has instructed approximately 1,500 active-duty soldiers to be on standby, signaling a potential deployment to Minnesota. This comes as President Donald Trump considers invoking the Insurrection Act, a seldom-used law that allows the use of active-duty troops as law enforcement, according to defense officials.

The assigned troops, hailing from the Army's 11th Airborne Division in Alaska, have been issued prepare-to-deploy orders. These preparations follow Trump's social media announcement citing potential action under the 1807 law, should Minnesota authorities fail to suppress protests against his immigration policies.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a frequent critic of Trump, has publicly advocated against further military involvement. He has called for calm, urging the White House to avoid escalating tensions. Walz emphasized reconciliation over retribution, aligning his stance with concerns of federal overreach and historical precedent.

