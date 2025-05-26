Driving Innovation: A New Era in North India's R&D Landscape

A pivotal two-day consultation meeting titled 'Ease of Doing Research & Development (R&D)' is scheduled to take place in Lucknow on May 27-28. The event, under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, will play a crucial role in enhancing the research landscape of North Indian states.

Convened by Niti Aayog, this meeting aims to fortify the R&D ecosystem by identifying and overcoming barriers faced in research activities. The initiative is part of a series of nationwide consultations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to resolve structural issues in the research sector.

Bringing together a diverse group of vice-chancellors, senior researchers, and policy experts, the consultation will tackle significant challenges in funding, regulations, and processes, while promoting synergy between state and central efforts. With participation from Bihar and Jharkhand officials, the meeting seeks to foster innovation and elevate India's position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)