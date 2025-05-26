Left Menu

Driving Innovation: A New Era in North India's R&D Landscape

A two-day consultation meeting in Lucknow, led by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, focuses on improving 'Ease of Doing Research & Development' in North India. Organized by Niti Aayog, the event gathers experts to address challenges in the R&D sector, aiming to boost India's global research stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:30 IST
Driving Innovation: A New Era in North India's R&D Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal two-day consultation meeting titled 'Ease of Doing Research & Development (R&D)' is scheduled to take place in Lucknow on May 27-28. The event, under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, will play a crucial role in enhancing the research landscape of North Indian states.

Convened by Niti Aayog, this meeting aims to fortify the R&D ecosystem by identifying and overcoming barriers faced in research activities. The initiative is part of a series of nationwide consultations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to resolve structural issues in the research sector.

Bringing together a diverse group of vice-chancellors, senior researchers, and policy experts, the consultation will tackle significant challenges in funding, regulations, and processes, while promoting synergy between state and central efforts. With participation from Bihar and Jharkhand officials, the meeting seeks to foster innovation and elevate India's position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025