Mumbai Metro Inundation Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Heavy Rains
Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 were halted due to flooding at Acharya Atre Chowk station after heavy rains. This incident has raised questions about construction quality and monsoon preparedness. Criticism directed at the government emphasizes the need for better safety measures and accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 were suspended on Monday following severe flooding at the Acharya Atre Chowk underground station, as confirmed by officials.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) halted services after reports of waterlogging inside the station, raising concerns about the construction quality and monsoon readiness of the metro system.
Videos circulated online showed significant water ingress, exacerbating criticisms towards the government's handling of infrastructure safety, particularly during monsoons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Tragedy Sparks Road Safety Concerns
‘We can do better’ for pedestrian and cyclist safety worldwide
Indian Railways Boosts Safety with Cutting-Edge Technology in Bhopal Division
Omar Abdullah Advocates for Border Safety Amidst Poonch Shelling Crisis
Maruti Suzuki Sets New Safety Benchmark with Standard Six Airbags