Mumbai Metro Inundation Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Heavy Rains

Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 were suspended on Monday following severe flooding at the Acharya Atre Chowk underground station, as confirmed by officials.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) halted services after reports of waterlogging inside the station, raising concerns about the construction quality and monsoon readiness of the metro system.

Videos circulated online showed significant water ingress, exacerbating criticisms towards the government's handling of infrastructure safety, particularly during monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)