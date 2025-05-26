Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Inundation Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Heavy Rains

Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 were halted due to flooding at Acharya Atre Chowk station after heavy rains. This incident has raised questions about construction quality and monsoon preparedness. Criticism directed at the government emphasizes the need for better safety measures and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:45 IST
Mumbai Metro Inundation Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 were suspended on Monday following severe flooding at the Acharya Atre Chowk underground station, as confirmed by officials.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) halted services after reports of waterlogging inside the station, raising concerns about the construction quality and monsoon readiness of the metro system.

Videos circulated online showed significant water ingress, exacerbating criticisms towards the government's handling of infrastructure safety, particularly during monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025