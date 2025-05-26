Left Menu

Kerala Coast Faces High Alert After Cargo Ship Sinks, Spilling Oil and Hazardous Containers

A Liberian cargo ship has sunk off the Kerala coast, releasing over 100 containers, some hazardous, and causing a significant oil spill. Authorities have issued a high alert and are taking action to contain the spill. Public warnings advise against approaching debris onshore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Liberian cargo ship met disaster off Kerala's coast as it sank, releasing over 100 containers and causing a considerable oil spill, officials reported on Monday. The situation has resulted in a high alert along the coastline.

Containers, some filled with dangerous materials like calcium carbide, have been spotted along Kollam and Alappuzha shores. The Indian Coast Guard, noting the potential hazards, advised mariners to remain vigilant, while the Chief Minister of Kerala convened a meeting to evaluate the crisis.

Efforts to contain the oil spill involve deploying Coast Guard vessels and aircraft, with additional support en route from Mumbai. Public advisories urge caution, particularly around beached debris, emphasizing safety amid the ecological threat to Kerala's sensitive coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

