Mumbai's Monsoon Mayhem: Record Rainfall Brings City to Standstill

South Mumbai experienced over 250 mm of rainfall in just 13 hours, leading to significant waterlogging and transport disruptions. Low-lying areas and suburban railway services were severely affected, with officials working tirelessly to mitigate the impact. The BMC deployed pumps and coordinated with emergency services for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Mumbai found itself in the grip of an intense weather event, recording over 250 mm of rainfall within a narrow 13-hour window, officials confirmed as of Monday morning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported the most torrential downpour in Nariman Point at 252 mm. This deluge was followed by significant rainfall measurements at the BMC headquarters and Colaba pumping station, tallying 216 mm and 207 mm respectively during the night of May 25 to the morning of May 26.

The heavy precipitation resulted in widespread waterlogging in typically unaffected areas such as Flora Fountain and Churchgate Station. Public transport services, especially suburban railways and bus routes, suffered delays and halts as workers raced to manage the city's flooded infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

