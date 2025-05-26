Kerala Shipwreck: Ecological and Economic Impact Looms

A shipwreck involving hazardous materials off Kerala's coast poses serious risks to marine life and local fisheries, according to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). The institute revealed the wreck could have enduring effects, especially as monsoon rains peak, impacting marine productivity and artisanal fishing communities.

CMFRI has dispatched a field team to assess the environmental and economic damage caused by the oil spill and possible chemical leakage. Dr. Grinson George, CMFRI Director, highlighted concerns over marine life smothered by oil, a situation threatening livelihoods and ecosystems vital for fish breeding and growth during this season.

The Liberian vessel, which sank with 643 containers, including 13 containing hazardous chemicals like calcium carbide, could trigger further ecological crises. CMFRI plans to monitor the spill's movement and effects, urging agencies to mitigate damage. The institute stresses the need for coordinated efforts to avert a potential environmental catastrophe.