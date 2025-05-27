Lightning Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra: Fourth Fatal Incident This Month

A lightning strike claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic event unfolded in Chatu Budruk village on Monday afternoon, according to tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule.

The victim, identified as Sunanda Padwal, was hit by lightning in her backyard. Despite efforts to save her at Thane Civil Hospital, she was declared dead. Officials noted this incident marks the fourth such death in the region this month.