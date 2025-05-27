Left Menu

Lightning Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra: Fourth Fatal Incident This Month

A 51-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district died after being struck by lightning. Occurring on Monday afternoon in Chatu Budruk village, the woman was identified as Sunanda Padwal. Despite being rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, she was pronounced dead. This marks the fourth lightning-related death in the region this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A lightning strike claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic event unfolded in Chatu Budruk village on Monday afternoon, according to tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule.

The victim, identified as Sunanda Padwal, was hit by lightning in her backyard. Despite efforts to save her at Thane Civil Hospital, she was declared dead. Officials noted this incident marks the fourth such death in the region this month.

