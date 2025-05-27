Devastating Blast Rocks Shandong Chemical Plant

An intense explosion occurred at a chemical plant in Shandong, China, according to state media reports. The incident, which took place at Shandong Youdao Chemical plant shortly before noon, has yet to disclose the full extent of casualties.

Emergency services have mobilized, initiating rescue and treatment operations. Social media videos depicted a dramatic scene, with grey smoke enveloping the sky and residents fleeing for safety amid shattered glass in nearby villages.

The plant, part of the Himile Group, specializes in technology for pesticides and pharmaceuticals. This explosion is one of several recent chemical plant accidents in China, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

