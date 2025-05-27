Rains Wreak Havoc: Tragedy Strikes as Trees Collapse in Mumbai

In a tragic turn of events, a 26-year-old man lost his life while another individual sustained injuries amidst severe rain-induced conditions in Mumbai. According to civic authorities, the incidents occurred within a 24-hour period marked by relentless rain.

Tejas Naik, a resident of Vikhroli, succumbed to his injuries after a tree collapsed on him near Ganesh Maidan. Officials reported his immediate hospitalization at Godrej Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Despite prior trimming, the tree fell due to root decay.

Earlier, Sairaj Pawar, 24, faced a similar ordeal when a branch fell on him near St Xavier's College. Timely admission to St George Hospital aided in stabilizing his condition. The city experienced multiple tree falls, short circuits, and structural collapses during the rainy spell.