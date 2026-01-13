Swindon Town Captain Faces Seven-Match Ban Over Controversial Incidents
Swindon Town captain Ollie Clarke was banned for seven matches for fouling two opponents inappropriately. The Football Association deemed his actions intentional. Clarke was fined and maintains his innocence, while Swindon Town supports him, criticizing the FA's decision based on probabilities rather than proof.
Swindon Town captain Ollie Clarke has been handed a seven-match suspension following incidents deemed inappropriate by the Football Association. The association cited Clarke's actions during a League Cup match as intentional breaches of conduct, involving touching opponents' private body parts.
Despite Clarke's denial of any malicious intent, the FA's independent commission found his actions unjustifiable given the circumstances of the game. This decision came after a thorough investigation and assessment by the regulatory committee.
In response to the ruling, Swindon Town expressed disappointment, arguing that the ban was based on probabilities rather than concrete evidence. They stand firmly behind their captain, lauding his character and integrity in a public statement.
