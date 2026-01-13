Swindon Town Captain Faces Seven-Match Ban Over Controversial Incidents

Swindon Town captain Ollie Clarke has been handed a seven-match suspension following incidents deemed inappropriate by the Football Association. The association cited Clarke's actions during a League Cup match as intentional breaches of conduct, involving touching opponents' private body parts.

Despite Clarke's denial of any malicious intent, the FA's independent commission found his actions unjustifiable given the circumstances of the game. This decision came after a thorough investigation and assessment by the regulatory committee.

In response to the ruling, Swindon Town expressed disappointment, arguing that the ban was based on probabilities rather than concrete evidence. They stand firmly behind their captain, lauding his character and integrity in a public statement.