China Braces for Fierce Storms: Heavy Rains and Risk of Disasters

China's National Meteorological Centre issued an alert on Wednesday, warning of significant heavy rain and potential flooding in southern regions. This forecast marks the year's most intense storms, elevating concerns for residents and authorities.

The southern provinces, including Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Guizhou, are on high alert for mountain floods, geological threats, and localized flooding. Meteorological experts attribute these extreme weather patterns to ongoing climate change, which has made such events more frequent and unpredictable.

In response to the severe weather, infrastructure disruptions have occurred; notably, several train services in Shenzhen were suspended due to the torrential rains. The situation has already led to tragic consequences in areas like Guizhou, where landslides have trapped dozens, prompting a military rescue operation.