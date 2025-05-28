Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs College Admin Wing in Navi Mumbai

A fire erupted at an engineering college in Navi Mumbai, damaging the administrative section and principal's office. While no casualties were reported, equipment like TVs, computers, and air conditioners were destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in an hour, and the cause is under investigation.

Updated: 28-05-2025 13:44 IST
Blaze Engulfs College Admin Wing in Navi Mumbai
A significant fire engulfed an engineering college's administrative area in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar district, leading to substantial damage. Despite the scale of the fire, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out late Tuesday night at the private institution, located along the Sion-Panvel highway. Alerted at 11:12 PM, the fire brigade arrived promptly at the scene.

According to CIDCO Fire Station officials, significant damages were sustained by office equipment, including television sets, computers, and air conditioners. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

