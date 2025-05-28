Left Menu

Deadly Chemical Explosion in Eastern China: Search and Rescue Underway

An explosion at Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., located in an industrial park in Weifang, Shandong province, left at least five people dead and 19 injured. Six individuals remain missing as search and rescue operations continue. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

An explosion at a chemical plant in Weifang, Shandong province, resulted in at least five fatalities and 19 injuries, with six people still missing. The incident occurred at Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., known for producing pesticides and medical chemicals, as search and rescue efforts stretched into Wednesday.

Witnesses described the blast's intensity, which shattered windows and shook nearby buildings, sending a plume of smoke into the sky. Local fire officials deployed over 230 personnel to manage the situation, while the environmental bureau commenced pollution assessments.

This tragic event followed a recent emergency management workshop aimed at bolstering hazardous chemical safety measures. Despite previous safety citations, the plant had recently been acknowledged for improvements, highlighting persistent workplace safety challenges in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

