Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Building Retrofitting by Fischer India
Fischer India introduces groundbreaking solutions using carbon fibre reinforced polymers (CFRP) for structural strengthening. Emphasizing sustainability, the new products enhance the longevity of buildings and infrastructure. The innovative systems are not only cost-effective but also ensure compliance with global standards, catering to various construction needs.
The construction industry is facing pressing needs for sustainable practices, particularly in the retrofitting of existing structures. Fischer India is at the forefront of this movement, unveiling cutting-edge solutions utilizing carbon fibre reinforced polymers (CFRP) for bolstering the structural strength of buildings and infrastructure.
These advancements allow for the extension of the service life of buildings, offering a cost-effective and reliable method to upgrade existing constructions to meet modern demands. The new systems are versatile, adhering to both international and European standards, which assure their application across diverse projects.
Managing Director Mayank Kalra reiterates the importance of these developments in promoting sustainability. Fischer's comprehensive product suite underscores their dedication to sustainable infrastructure growth, equipping professionals with tools that are both performance-oriented and easy to deploy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
