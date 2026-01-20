Russian Attack Targets Critical Ukrainian Infrastructure
A critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region was targeted in an overnight Russian attack, with no injuries reported. The exact type of facility struck was not specified by Governor Natalia Zabolotna. Vinnytsia is notably the headquarters of Ukraine's air force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:25 IST
A critical infrastructure facility in central Ukraine's Vinnytsia region was struck during a Russian overnight attack, according to Governor Natalia Zabolotna.
Zabolotna refrained from specifying the type of facility that was hit, stating on the Telegram messaging app that there were no casualties reported.
Vinnytsia holds strategic importance as the headquarters of Ukraine's air force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
