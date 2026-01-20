Left Menu

Russian Attack Targets Critical Ukrainian Infrastructure

A critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region was targeted in an overnight Russian attack, with no injuries reported. The exact type of facility struck was not specified by Governor Natalia Zabolotna. Vinnytsia is notably the headquarters of Ukraine's air force.

