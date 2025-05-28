Delhi's Green Makeover: Major Plantation Drive Along Sardar Patel Marg

In an ambitious effort to augment Delhi's green landscape, the forest and wildlife department is set to launch a massive plantation drive along Sardar Patel Marg. Over 12,000 flowering trees and shrubs are slated for planting as per a tender released this Monday.

The project will prominently feature native species including 1,200 Amaltas, 1,200 Lagerstroemia speciosa, 1,200 Tabebuia rosea, and approximately 8,400 bougainvillea shrubs. The deadline for submissions has been set for June 2, with the initiative expected to kick off with the arrival of the monsoon.

In compliance with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's directions for beautification before the G20 summit, the department aims to avoid past failures faced by non-native varieties. This time around, the plantation will focus on species better-suited to Delhi's climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)