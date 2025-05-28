Scorching Rajasthan: Heatwave and Rain Predictions
Rajasthan faces intense heat with temperatures soaring to 46°C in some regions. The weather office predicts moderate to heavy rains in Udaipur and Kota divisions, while thunderstorms are forecasted for Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur. Several cities experienced severe heat, with Phalodi, Barmer, and Jaisalmer recording highs above 44°C.
South-western Rajasthan is bracing for intense heat, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius accompanied by high humidity by month's end, according to the weather office.
The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in Udaipur and Kota divisions in the coming days, while regions such as Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur may experience thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h on May 29 and 30.
Elsewhere in Rajasthan, maximum temperatures are likely to range from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius by May 31. Border districts are particularly affected, with Bikaner recording a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall was recorded in some areas, with Jhalawar logging a maximum of 15 mm of rainfall.
