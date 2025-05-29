India's Escalating Heat Waves: A Looming Climatic Crisis

India is bracing for prolonged and more widespread heat waves, with scientists linking these intensifying weather patterns to climate change. Experts have raised alarms over extreme conditions persisting across vast regions, including the northern plains and southern states.

Addressing the India Heat Summit 2025, Krishna Achuta Rao from the Indian Institute of Technology emphasized escalating risks, noting that what once were week-long heat events could last for months, coinciding worryingly with the monsoon season.

Moreover, researchers highlighted the implications of rising temperatures on glacial melt, which currently boosts river water levels. However, this trend may culminate in reduced water supply post-2050, extending the threat from floods to droughts, affecting more than a billion people dependent on these water sources.

