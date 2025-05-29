Left Menu

Amazon's Silent Suffering: Esecaflor's Battle Against Future Droughts

The Esecaflor project, a collaboration between Brazilian and British scientists, simulates drought in the Amazon rainforest to understand its impacts. This long-running experiment reveals significant vegetation loss, altering the forest's role from a carbon sink to a carbon emitter and provides insights into forest resilience and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caxiuana | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:58 IST
Amazon's Silent Suffering: Esecaflor's Battle Against Future Droughts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Amazon canopy gives way to a striking scientific experiment: the Esecaflor project. Initiated in 2000, Brazilian and British scientists have engaged in this endeavor to simulate a future Amazon suffering from climate change-induced droughts.

Despite initial resistance, after eight years, significant tree mortality and biomass decline occurred. The study revealed the forest's transformation from a carbon sink to an emitter, highlighting severe ecological implications.

As the project nears its next phase, scientists eagerly observe forest recovery, hoping to glean valuable insights into the Amazon's adaptive capabilities amid global climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025