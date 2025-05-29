Amazon's Silent Suffering: Esecaflor's Battle Against Future Droughts
The Esecaflor project, a collaboration between Brazilian and British scientists, simulates drought in the Amazon rainforest to understand its impacts. This long-running experiment reveals significant vegetation loss, altering the forest's role from a carbon sink to a carbon emitter and provides insights into forest resilience and recovery.
The Amazon canopy gives way to a striking scientific experiment: the Esecaflor project. Initiated in 2000, Brazilian and British scientists have engaged in this endeavor to simulate a future Amazon suffering from climate change-induced droughts.
Despite initial resistance, after eight years, significant tree mortality and biomass decline occurred. The study revealed the forest's transformation from a carbon sink to an emitter, highlighting severe ecological implications.
As the project nears its next phase, scientists eagerly observe forest recovery, hoping to glean valuable insights into the Amazon's adaptive capabilities amid global climate challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himalayan Nations Unite: Tackling Climate Change and Protecting Big Cats
Acharya Prashant Launches 'Operation 2030' to Combat Climate Change with Spiritual Awakening
Global Unity on Climate Change: Highlights from the Sagarmatha Sambaad
Greece Braces for Intense Wildfire Season Amid Climate Change Impacts
Greece's Fierce Battle Against Wildfires Amid Climate Change