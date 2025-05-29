Amazon's Silent Suffering: Esecaflor's Battle Against Future Droughts

The Amazon canopy gives way to a striking scientific experiment: the Esecaflor project. Initiated in 2000, Brazilian and British scientists have engaged in this endeavor to simulate a future Amazon suffering from climate change-induced droughts.

Despite initial resistance, after eight years, significant tree mortality and biomass decline occurred. The study revealed the forest's transformation from a carbon sink to an emitter, highlighting severe ecological implications.

As the project nears its next phase, scientists eagerly observe forest recovery, hoping to glean valuable insights into the Amazon's adaptive capabilities amid global climate challenges.

