Swiss Glacier Collapse Sparks Mass Evacuation
The search for a missing man was halted after a glacier section crashed into a Swiss village, destroying most of it. Authorities evacuated residents earlier due to collapse risk. A significant part of the Birch Glacier collapsed, blocking a riverbed and threatening water flow. Glaciers in Switzerland are rapidly diminishing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:37 IST
The search for a missing 64-year-old man was suspended on Thursday amidst unsafe conditions, following the catastrophic collapse of a glacier segment on a Swiss mountainside.
A massive landslide ensued, cloaking the evacuated Alpine village in mud and dust. State Councilor Stéphane Ganzer reported that 90% of the village was obliterated.
The Cantonal Police of Valais halted search operations due to debris, as a massive section of the Birch Glacier detached, burying the Lonza River bed, raising damming concerns.
