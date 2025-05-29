Swiss Glacier Collapse Sparks Mass Evacuation

The search for a missing 64-year-old man was suspended on Thursday amidst unsafe conditions, following the catastrophic collapse of a glacier segment on a Swiss mountainside.

A massive landslide ensued, cloaking the evacuated Alpine village in mud and dust. State Councilor Stéphane Ganzer reported that 90% of the village was obliterated.

The Cantonal Police of Valais halted search operations due to debris, as a massive section of the Birch Glacier detached, burying the Lonza River bed, raising damming concerns.

