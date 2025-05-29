Maharashtra's Monsoon Fury: A Deadly Onset
Sixteen people have died in Maharashtra over five days due to rain-triggered incidents including landslides and lightning. The state experienced heavy rainfall from May 24, affecting multiple districts and causing injuries and animal deaths. Disaster response forces have been deployed to deal with the crisis.
In Maharashtra, the early onset of the monsoon has claimed the lives of 16 individuals in just five days due to incidents such as landslides, lightning, and structural collapses, according to a state government report released on Thursday.
The report revealed the extent of the monsoon's impact since May 24, with Pune district recording three fatalities, and Thane, Latur, and Bhandara each reporting two deaths. Other fatalities were reported in Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Mumbai suburban, and Gondia districts.
In addition to human casualties, the extreme weather conditions have left 18 people injured and resulted in the death of 41 animals. Disaster response teams have been deployed across affected areas, with significant rainfall recorded in coastal regions.
