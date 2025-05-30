Left Menu

Devastating Storm Claims Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A severe storm with heavy rain and strong winds killed eight and injured 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported substantial property damage and urged for immediate relief efforts. The adverse weather is anticipated to last until May 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:49 IST
Devastating Storm Claims Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, at least eight individuals lost their lives while 21 others sustained injuries as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in northwest Pakistan, was battered by a powerful storm.

The storm brought with it heavy rainfall and fierce winds on Thursday evening, causing widespread damage and leaving a trail of destruction. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those killed included five men, two women, and a child, while the injured comprised 10 men, five women, and six children.

The PDMA report highlighted damage to 25 houses, with one completely destroyed and others partially damaged across various districts. Authorities are working tirelessly to provide aid and medical assistance, as harsh weather conditions are expected to continue until the end of the month.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025