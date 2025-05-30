Devastating Storm Claims Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A severe storm with heavy rain and strong winds killed eight and injured 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported substantial property damage and urged for immediate relief efforts. The adverse weather is anticipated to last until May 31.
In a tragic turn of events, at least eight individuals lost their lives while 21 others sustained injuries as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in northwest Pakistan, was battered by a powerful storm.
The storm brought with it heavy rainfall and fierce winds on Thursday evening, causing widespread damage and leaving a trail of destruction. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those killed included five men, two women, and a child, while the injured comprised 10 men, five women, and six children.
The PDMA report highlighted damage to 25 houses, with one completely destroyed and others partially damaged across various districts. Authorities are working tirelessly to provide aid and medical assistance, as harsh weather conditions are expected to continue until the end of the month.
