Modi Unveils Mega Projects: Boosts Kanpur's Connectivity and Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 mega development projects worth Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur, including a new metro rail section and three power units. The projects aim to enhance connectivity and ensure stable electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a series of major development projects in Kanpur, injecting over Rs 47,600 crore into the region's infrastructure.
The Prime Minister officially opened the new underground metro rail section from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central, enhancing connectivity with five new stations.
Additionally, Modi inaugurated key power projects in Ghatampur and Panki, aiming to bolster the region's electricity supply, alongside new railway bridges to improve transit efficiency.
