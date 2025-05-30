Modi Unveils Mega Projects: Boosts Kanpur's Connectivity and Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a series of major development projects in Kanpur, injecting over Rs 47,600 crore into the region's infrastructure.

The Prime Minister officially opened the new underground metro rail section from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central, enhancing connectivity with five new stations.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated key power projects in Ghatampur and Panki, aiming to bolster the region's electricity supply, alongside new railway bridges to improve transit efficiency.

