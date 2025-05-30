Left Menu

Modi Unveils Mega Projects: Boosts Kanpur's Connectivity and Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 mega development projects worth Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur, including a new metro rail section and three power units. The projects aim to enhance connectivity and ensure stable electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:36 IST
Modi Unveils Mega Projects: Boosts Kanpur's Connectivity and Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a series of major development projects in Kanpur, injecting over Rs 47,600 crore into the region's infrastructure.

The Prime Minister officially opened the new underground metro rail section from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central, enhancing connectivity with five new stations.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated key power projects in Ghatampur and Panki, aiming to bolster the region's electricity supply, alongside new railway bridges to improve transit efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025