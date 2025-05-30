Left Menu

Kerala on High Alert: Heavy Rains and Winds Cause Havoc

Kerala faces severe disruptions as heavy rains and winds lead to flooding, uprooted trees, and power outages. The state issued alerts across districts, opened relief camps, and allocated funds for disaster management. Authorities warn of continued bad weather and advise caution in vulnerable areas.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian state of Kerala has been battered by intense rainfall and strong winds, leading to widespread flooding and disruption across several districts, including Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Fallen trees and damaged power lines have left many without electricity, and the Muvattupuzha River's rising levels prompted the opening of dam shutters.

Authorities in Kerala have declared a red alert in multiple districts, indicating imminent heavy rainfall. Relief camps have been setup to accommodate displaced residents. K Rajan, the State Revenue Minister, advised the public to seek safety and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to hilly areas prone to landslides.

The Kerala government has allocated significant funds for disaster response, encouraging readiness for continued adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, the IMD forecast suggests that the heavy monsoon may persist, warning coastal residents of potential high waves and urging fishermen to avoid launching vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

