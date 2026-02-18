Romania Battled by Severe Snowstorms: Power Outages and Chaos

Severe snow and rainfall swept across Romania on Wednesday, leaving 200,000 homes without electricity, said Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan. The adverse weather conditions caused major traffic disruptions, with blockages on motorways and national roads and delays in train services.

Public transportation in Bucharest struggled to operate amid 40 cm of snow. Fallen trees contributed to road and rail blockages, leading to school closures in several towns and 10 ambulances across six counties being trapped, according to the national emergency response agency.

Minister Ivan reported that of the initially affected homes, around 86,000 have had power restored. He mentioned the country's power consumption averaging 7.4GW, with surplus wind and hydro energy being exported. Romania's energy production and consumption saw a yearly increase of 11% and 6%, respectively.

