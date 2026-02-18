Left Menu

Romania Battled by Severe Snowstorms: Power Outages and Chaos

Severe snow and rain in Romania left 200,000 homes without electricity. Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan reported blocked traffic, delayed trains, and school closures. Public transport in Bucharest faced challenges with 40 cm of snow. Despite disruptions, power restoration is underway, with increased energy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:48 IST
Romania Battled by Severe Snowstorms: Power Outages and Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Severe snow and rainfall swept across Romania on Wednesday, leaving 200,000 homes without electricity, said Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan. The adverse weather conditions caused major traffic disruptions, with blockages on motorways and national roads and delays in train services.

Public transportation in Bucharest struggled to operate amid 40 cm of snow. Fallen trees contributed to road and rail blockages, leading to school closures in several towns and 10 ambulances across six counties being trapped, according to the national emergency response agency.

Minister Ivan reported that of the initially affected homes, around 86,000 have had power restored. He mentioned the country's power consumption averaging 7.4GW, with surplus wind and hydro energy being exported. Romania's energy production and consumption saw a yearly increase of 11% and 6%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026