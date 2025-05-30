Left Menu

Assam Drenched: Record Rainfall and Widespread Waterlogging Disrupt Life

Assam faces a severe weather crisis with incessant rainfall causing massive waterlogging, particularly in Guwahati. Several districts are on 'red alert', with warnings of very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Schools closed early, and government offices advised employees to leave early amidst traffic chaos and landslides.

The Indian state of Assam is grappling with serious weather challenges as relentless rainfall has resulted in extensive waterlogging across several regions, severely affecting the normalcy of life in key areas like Guwahati.

From Thursday night, heavy rains have lashed several districts, prompting the meteorological department to issue 'red alerts' in numerous regions, forecasting more rainfall and potential gusty winds in the coming days.

Guwahati, the largest city, witnessed significant disruptions with waterlogging reported to reach waist level in many places. Residents resorted to using inflatable rafts to navigate affected areas, while early school closures and flexible government office hours were advised to mitigate traffic snarls caused by the torrential downpour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

