Assam Drenched: Record Rainfall and Widespread Waterlogging Disrupt Life

The Indian state of Assam is grappling with serious weather challenges as relentless rainfall has resulted in extensive waterlogging across several regions, severely affecting the normalcy of life in key areas like Guwahati.

From Thursday night, heavy rains have lashed several districts, prompting the meteorological department to issue 'red alerts' in numerous regions, forecasting more rainfall and potential gusty winds in the coming days.

Guwahati, the largest city, witnessed significant disruptions with waterlogging reported to reach waist level in many places. Residents resorted to using inflatable rafts to navigate affected areas, while early school closures and flexible government office hours were advised to mitigate traffic snarls caused by the torrential downpour.

(With inputs from agencies.)