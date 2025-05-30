Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Sea: Fishermen Defy Red Alert

Two fishermen, Yashavanth and Kamalaksha, are feared drowned after ignoring safety advisories in Dakshina Kannada district amid heavy rains and sea turbulence. Their disappearance has halted search efforts due to severe sea conditions. Authorities had warned locals to avoid waterbodies during the harsh weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident off the coast of Dakshina Kannada district, two fishermen, Yashavanth and Kamalaksha, are suspected to have drowned after allegedly venturing out despite red alert warnings, officials reported on Friday.

Heavy seas have hampered recovery efforts; search teams remain on standby, unable to deploy as authorities grapple with intense turbulence conditions.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with ignoring official advisories, as local residents were urged to keep a safe distance from waterbodies amid the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

