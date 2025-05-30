Tragic Loss at Sea: Fishermen Defy Red Alert

In a tragic incident off the coast of Dakshina Kannada district, two fishermen, Yashavanth and Kamalaksha, are suspected to have drowned after allegedly venturing out despite red alert warnings, officials reported on Friday.

Heavy seas have hampered recovery efforts; search teams remain on standby, unable to deploy as authorities grapple with intense turbulence conditions.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with ignoring official advisories, as local residents were urged to keep a safe distance from waterbodies amid the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)