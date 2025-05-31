Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Hokkaido, Japan, on Saturday afternoon, originating at a depth of 20 kilometers. Located off the east coast, the tremor prompted no tsunami warning and left no immediate reports of damage. The situation remains under observation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:40 IST
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the Japanese island of Hokkaido on Saturday afternoon, the Meteorological Agency of Japan confirmed. The quake struck at a depth of 20 kilometers, causing concern but not immediate action.

The epicenter was off Hokkaido's east coast, contributing to its significant but controlled impact. Authorities are watching the situation closely, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

Reports indicate that there are no immediate signs of damage from this seismic event. The focus remains on monitoring potential aftershocks and understanding the earthquake's full impact on local communities.

