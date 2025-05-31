Powerful Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the Japanese island of Hokkaido on Saturday afternoon, the Meteorological Agency of Japan confirmed. The quake struck at a depth of 20 kilometers, causing concern but not immediate action.

The epicenter was off Hokkaido's east coast, contributing to its significant but controlled impact. Authorities are watching the situation closely, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

Reports indicate that there are no immediate signs of damage from this seismic event. The focus remains on monitoring potential aftershocks and understanding the earthquake's full impact on local communities.