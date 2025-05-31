Devastating Landslides and Floods Hit Arunachal Pradesh: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged

In a tragic turn of events, Arunachal Pradesh has been struck by devastating landslides and flash floods, resulting in at least nine fatalities. Heavy rains have unleashed havoc across the region, sweeping away families and disrupting daily life.

Seven members of two families, traveling from Bana to Seppa, were tragically caught in a landslide on the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district. Their vehicle was pushed into a deep gorge, with all occupants discovered dead after intensive rescue efforts.

Similar grim incidents unfolded in other districts, where landslides and floods destroyed infrastructure, leaving residents stranded and authorities scrambling to respond. The India Meteorological Department has warned of further severe weather, as vulnerable areas brace for more challenges.