Devastating Landslides and Floods Hit Arunachal Pradesh: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged

Arunachal Pradesh faces a severe crisis as landslides and flash floods have claimed at least nine lives following heavy rainfall. The extreme weather has caused significant damage to infrastructure and left many stranded. Authorities are on high alert and rescue operations are ongoing despite adverse conditions.

Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Arunachal Pradesh has been struck by devastating landslides and flash floods, resulting in at least nine fatalities. Heavy rains have unleashed havoc across the region, sweeping away families and disrupting daily life.

Seven members of two families, traveling from Bana to Seppa, were tragically caught in a landslide on the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district. Their vehicle was pushed into a deep gorge, with all occupants discovered dead after intensive rescue efforts.

Similar grim incidents unfolded in other districts, where landslides and floods destroyed infrastructure, leaving residents stranded and authorities scrambling to respond. The India Meteorological Department has warned of further severe weather, as vulnerable areas brace for more challenges.

