Wildfire Smoke Increases Risk for Lung Cancer Patients

Exposure to wildfire smoke significantly escalates the risk of death for lung cancer patients, especially among non-smokers, according to a pivotal California study. This finding was disclosed at a major medical conference held on Saturday.

The study, which monitored over 18,000 individuals diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer between 2017 and 2020, discovered that patients residing in areas with the highest levels of wildfire-induced air pollution were more vulnerable to succumbing to their disease. Specifically, those inhaling higher concentrations of particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less, capable of piercing deep into the lungs, were found to have a 20% increased mortality risk.

This propensity was especially pronounced among Stage 4 cancer patients who never smoked, with their death risk surging by 55% compared to those exposed to lower pollution levels. However, the study also noted that wildfires' impact did not significantly compromise patients with a history of smoking who were undergoing immunotherapy. This anomaly urges further investigation, as such environmental interactions could influence treatment efficacy.