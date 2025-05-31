Car Accident in Pune Injures Nine, Including Students

A car accident in Pune's Sadashiv Peth area resulted in injuries to nine people, including several students, on Saturday evening, according to police reports. The incident occurred at around 5:45 PM near Bhave School.

The victims, some of whom were students preparing for civil service examinations, were gathered around a tea stall when the vehicle struck them, stated senior inspector Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambag police station.

The police have detained two individuals, including the car driver, and are conducting medical examinations to check for any signs of impairment due to intoxication.

(With inputs from agencies.)