Car Accident in Pune Injures Nine, Including Students

A car accident in Pune's Sadashiv Peth injured nine people, including civil service exam students. The mishap occurred near Bhave School as the group stood by a tea stall. Two individuals, including the driver, were detained for medical tests to determine impairment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A car accident in Pune's Sadashiv Peth area resulted in injuries to nine people, including several students, on Saturday evening, according to police reports. The incident occurred at around 5:45 PM near Bhave School.

The victims, some of whom were students preparing for civil service examinations, were gathered around a tea stall when the vehicle struck them, stated senior inspector Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambag police station.

The police have detained two individuals, including the car driver, and are conducting medical examinations to check for any signs of impairment due to intoxication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

