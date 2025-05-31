Monsoon Fury: Kerala Battles Intense Floods

Kerala is facing intense flooding as monsoon rains continue to lash the state, leading to the evacuation of hundreds to relief camps. Low-lying areas have been affected as floodwaters inundate homes.

In towns across northern districts, swollen rivers and overflowing tributaries have led to submerged roads and widespread misery. In Kasaragod, the Madhuvahini River's overflow has damaged roads and homes.

State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan assured that all essential services are being provided in relief camps. In the inundated regions, agricultural losses have also been reported, affecting thousands of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)