Left Menu

Indonesian Ride-Hailing Drivers Eye Major Benefits Amid Regulatory Overhaul

Indonesia is considering a draft decree that would significantly increase financial and social benefits for ride-hailing drivers, posing a threat to the profitability of major platforms like GoTo and Grab. The changes reflect growing political pressure to improve conditions for gig workers amid possible market monopolization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:30 IST
Indonesian Ride-Hailing Drivers Eye Major Benefits Amid Regulatory Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could reshape Southeast Asia's ride-hailing landscape, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is contemplating a draft decree to bolster financial and social benefits for millions of ride-hailing drivers. The initiative, aimed at capping commissions, enhancing insurance coverage, and protecting workers' rights, comes amid pressures from recent protests.

Currently, platforms like GoTo and Grab face scrutiny due to a potential merger and the ongoing debate over driver welfare. Proposed reductions in commission caps and an increase in company-paid insurance present challenges for these companies, expected to impact their operational margins significantly.

The proposed decree also sets the stage for stronger worker rights, allowing unionization and mandating government reviews of company-worker agreements. As Indonesian drivers emerge as a political force, the administration must balance economic interests and worker demands to maintain this crucial sector's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
2
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
3
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
4
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026