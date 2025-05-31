Revamping Delhi's Water System: A New Era with JICA's Expertise

The Delhi government is set to collaborate with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to overhaul its water network. The aim is to tackle significant losses due to non-revenue water, officials revealed.

This strategic partnership was unveiled following a recent meeting involving Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Technical agencies like JICA are on board to conduct a thorough assessment, focusing on adopting new guidelines and analyzing existing gaps in the water network infrastructure.

Current reports indicate that the city's non-revenue water stands at an alarming 50-52 per cent. Upgrading water connections with smart meters and revamping billing systems are integral components of this project, now likely to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Chief Minister Gupta also emphasized the importance of modernizing the city's water management strategy.

