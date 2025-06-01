Deadly Attack Shakes Gaza Aid Operations

An attack by Israeli forces near an aid distribution point managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) resulted in the death of at least 30 people in Rafah, as reported by Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-connected media outlets on Sunday.

The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement regarding the claims, while WAFA has also reported over 115 injuries. Despite Israeli backing, the GHF's operations in Gaza have sparked concerns among Palestinians regarding its impartiality and the biometric checks it employs, which Israel says are to exclude Hamas affiliates.

Previously, Hamas accused Israel of killing three Palestinians and injuring 46 near a GHF site, which the foundation denied. The Israeli military acknowledged firing warning shots to control crowds at the distribution point.