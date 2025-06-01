Deadly Attack Shakes Gaza Aid Operations
An Israeli attack on a Gaza aid distribution site reportedly killed 30 and injured over 115, according to WAFA and Hamas-linked media. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, recently operational in Gaza with Israeli backing, faces scrutiny for its neutrality and processes, amid rising tensions in the region.
An attack by Israeli forces near an aid distribution point managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) resulted in the death of at least 30 people in Rafah, as reported by Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-connected media outlets on Sunday.
The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement regarding the claims, while WAFA has also reported over 115 injuries. Despite Israeli backing, the GHF's operations in Gaza have sparked concerns among Palestinians regarding its impartiality and the biometric checks it employs, which Israel says are to exclude Hamas affiliates.
Previously, Hamas accused Israel of killing three Palestinians and injuring 46 near a GHF site, which the foundation denied. The Israeli military acknowledged firing warning shots to control crowds at the distribution point.
