Left Menu

Tier II Cities: The New Frontier in India's Real Estate Boom

Housing demand in 15 major tier II cities faced an 8% decline in sales in the early months of 2025, while sales value rose by 6%. Factors such as infrastructure advancements, corporate expansion, and potential home loan rate cuts may propel future housing demand and market growth in these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:34 IST
Tier II Cities: The New Frontier in India's Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing demand in major tier II cities across India has seen a slowdown, with sales declining by 8% in the first quarter of 2025, according to PropEquity's report. Despite the dip in volume, sales value saw an uplift of 6% to Rs 40,443 crore, highlighting an intriguing trend in the real estate landscape.

PropEquity CEO Samir Jasuja attributed the lower sales to a reduced supply in the March quarter, although he remained optimistic about future demand. Factors such as improved social infrastructure and anticipated reductions in home loan interest rates could sustain and potentially increase housing demand in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, select cities like Lucknow and Coimbatore showed significant growth in units sold, while others like Visakhapatnam faced declines. As infrastructure and corporate expansion continue in these cities, industry leaders predict a promising future for these upcoming real estate markets.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025