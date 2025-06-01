Left Menu

Devastating Deluge: Tripura Battles Torrential Rains and Floods

Relentless rain has caused severe flooding across Tripura, particularly impacting Agartala with record rainfall. Thousands have been displaced, and a red alert has been issued. Despite efforts to drain water and provide relief, the situation remains precarious with impending risks of further rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:35 IST
  • India

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Tripura, leaving a trail of devastation across the state, particularly affecting the capital, Agartala. The city experienced an unprecedented downpour of 200 mm in just three hours, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of daily life.

The relentless rainfall has forced the evacuation of 10,600 individuals from 2,800 families, who have taken refuge in 60 relief camps. Authorities, including Chief Minister Manik Saha and other officials, are closely monitoring the situation and have visited the affected areas, urging residents to adhere to safety instructions.

In the wake of the disaster, a red alert has been issued for all districts, and a collective effort involving government agencies and volunteers is underway to assist those in need. The situation remains dire, as the water level in the Howrah river poses an ongoing threat, despite efforts to manage the crisis effectively.

