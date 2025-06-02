Left Menu

Portuguese police to launch new search for Madeleine McCann, CNN Portugal reports

Portuguese police are to search again an area around Praia da Luz, the civil parish in the southern Algarve region where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, CNN Portugal reported on Monday.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:45 IST
Portuguese police to launch new search for Madeleine McCann, CNN Portugal reports
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portuguese police are to search again an area around Praia da Luz, the civil parish in the southern Algarve region where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, CNN Portugal reported on Monday. The network said the search starting on Tuesday had been requested by German authorities, who in 2022 formally identified German national Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in McCann's disappearance.

Portugal's investigative Judicial Police declined to comment. German police said in June 2020 that McCann was assumed dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.

The search for traces of the child's body will focus on an area between Praia da Luz and one of the houses where Brueckner lived when McCann disappeared 18 years ago. The last search for McCann was carried out in May 2023, when the police combed an inland reservoir in the Algarve but did not find anything.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025