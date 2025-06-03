BOJ's Ueda says economy can withstand hit from US tariffs

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the country's economy can withstand the hit from U.S. tariffs, as historically high corporate profits serve as a buffer.

Although underlying consumer inflation will stagnate temporarily, there is no change to the BOJ's view that it will gradually heighten toward its 2% target, Ueda said in a speech.

