Tremor at Sea: Crete's Narrow Escape from Earthquake
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred near the Greek island of Crete, but no damage or injuries have been reported. The quake's epicenter was 85 km from Heraklion at a depth of 17 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
On Tuesday, the Greek island of Crete experienced a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. Thankfully, there have been no reports of damage or injuries, according to the Fire Service.
The earthquake's epicenter was detected at a depth of 17 kilometers, approximately 85 kilometers away from the town of Heraklion, as stated by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Despite the tremor, residents and structures appear to be unharmed, adding a sense of relief in the aftermath of the natural event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement