Tremor at Sea: Crete's Narrow Escape from Earthquake

On Tuesday, the Greek island of Crete experienced a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. Thankfully, there have been no reports of damage or injuries, according to the Fire Service.

The earthquake's epicenter was detected at a depth of 17 kilometers, approximately 85 kilometers away from the town of Heraklion, as stated by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Despite the tremor, residents and structures appear to be unharmed, adding a sense of relief in the aftermath of the natural event.

(With inputs from agencies.)