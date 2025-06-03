Delhi's Ambitious 2025 Air Pollution Mitigation Plan Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, a comprehensive strategy aiming to improve air quality in the city. The initiative envisions deploying 2,300 electric autos at metro stations and conducting regular mist spraying at pollution hotspots.

Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to a healthier Delhi, steering clear of the inconvenient Odd-Even traffic policy. The plan to revolutionize electric mobility includes deploying thousands of charging points and transitioning a majority of government vehicles to clean fuel.

Additional measures like dust mitigation, road improvements, and cloud seeding are slated to be implemented. The government's strategy also targets waste management, promising the elimination of major landfill sites by 2028, supported by expanded waste-to-energy facilities.

