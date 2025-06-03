Delhi Demolitions: Displacing the Poor to Serve the Elite?
The CPI(ML) Liberation criticizes the Delhi government's recent demolition drive as an act of displacing the poor to benefit real estate developers and political elites. The demolitions of slums in areas like Madrasi Camp and Wazirpur are allegedly conducted without proper rehabilitation, challenging urban poor's housing rights.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has voiced strong opposition against the ongoing demolition drive in Delhi. The demolitions, led by the BJP government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, target working-class areas, drawing accusations of displacing the poor to benefit real estate interests.
The Delhi Development Authority's recent actions, including the demolition of Madrasi Camp, have left thousands homeless and are said to violate existing norms protecting slums. This 'bulldozer campaign' has criticized the BJP's policy promises, highlighting a disparity between political rhetoric and on-ground actions.
As numerous homes and communities face demolition without proper rehabilitation, the CPI(ML) Liberation calls for accountability and rectification of housing policies. They demand action against 'bulldozer politics' and advocate for dignified, affordable housing for Delhi's urban poor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
