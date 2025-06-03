Left Menu

Schloss Bangalore Wins Bid for Prime Mumbai Plot in BKC

Schloss Bangalore, in consortium with partners, has secured an 80-year lease for a commercial plot at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The plot spans 8,411.88 sq m with a 33,647.52 sq m permissible built-up area. The Rs 1,302.15 crore lease involves a 250-key luxury hotel project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schloss Bangalore, in collaboration with Arliga Ecospace Business Park Pvt Ltd and Schloss Chanakya Pvt Ltd, has won an 80-year lease for a prime commercial plot in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, confirmed regulatory filings.

The mixed-use development, planned for this plot, includes a 250-key luxury hotel. The consortium's bid was selected after MMRDA's thorough financial evaluation, which saw Schloss Bangalore emerge as the highest bidder on April 4, 2025.

The expansive plot, measuring 8,411.88 square metres with a permissible built-up area of 33,647.52 square metres, was leased for a total premium of Rs 1,302.15 crore. Initial payment conditions demand 25% within two months of allocation, with the remainder due within ten months.

