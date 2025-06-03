Tragic Incident: Falling Tree Claims Life in Sikkim
A tragic accident occurred on Gangtok Bypass, Sikkim, when a tree fell on Santosh Giri, 45, leading to his death. The incident took place around 3 pm. The body is sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a man lost his life when a tree collapsed on him at an under-construction road in Sikkim's Gangtok district.
The accident unfolded near Rumtek on the Gangtok Bypass around 3 pm, according to local police reports.
The victim, identified as Santosh Giri, aged 45, has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- accident
- fatality
- tree
- construction
- police
- Gangtok
- investigation
- post-mortem
- Santosh Giri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Cyber Police Busts Major Cybercrime Scam in Trading Account Fraud
Dehradun Police Bust Bluetooth Cheating Racket in Competitive Exam
Five killed, two injured as speeding car plunges into river in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district: Police.
Shooting Incident in Patna: Swift Police Action Ensues
Delhi Police Welcomes 1,308 New Constables in Grand Parade