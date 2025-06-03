Tragic Incident: Falling Tree Claims Life in Sikkim

In a tragic turn of events, a man lost his life when a tree collapsed on him at an under-construction road in Sikkim's Gangtok district.

The accident unfolded near Rumtek on the Gangtok Bypass around 3 pm, according to local police reports.

The victim, identified as Santosh Giri, aged 45, has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)