Tragic Incident: Falling Tree Claims Life in Sikkim

A tragic accident occurred on Gangtok Bypass, Sikkim, when a tree fell on Santosh Giri, 45, leading to his death. The incident took place around 3 pm. The body is sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a man lost his life when a tree collapsed on him at an under-construction road in Sikkim's Gangtok district.

The accident unfolded near Rumtek on the Gangtok Bypass around 3 pm, according to local police reports.

The victim, identified as Santosh Giri, aged 45, has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

