$15.2M Investment to Enhance Milford Sound While Safeguarding Its Future

The New Zealand Government has announced a $15.2 million investment to upgrade infrastructure and strengthen conservation efforts at Milford Sound Piopiotahi, in a move designed to balance sustainable tourism growth with environmental protection. This investment marks the first phase of the Milford Opportunities Project and signals a strong commitment to preserving one of the nation’s most treasured natural landmarks.

Milford Sound: A National Treasure and Economic Powerhouse

Located in Fiordland National Park and part of the Te Wāhipounamu UNESCO World Heritage Area, Milford Sound Piopiotahi draws over one million visitors annually. It contributes roughly $200 million to the regional economy, supporting hundreds of jobs in tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka emphasized the dual priorities of the initiative—economic growth and ecological stewardship.

“Milford Sound is the jewel in New Zealand’s conservation crown,” said Potaka. “It is a place of deep spiritual significance for Ngāi Tahu and an ecological marvel that draws visitors from across the globe. Our job is to protect it while also making sure it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Infrastructure Improvements and Environmental Protection

The newly announced funding will support a suite of infrastructure and conservation projects. Of the $15.2 million, $8.2 million will come from the International Visitor Levy, while $7 million will be provided through the Department of Conservation’s capital works programme.

Key initiatives include:

Enhanced Visitor Experience: New and improved short stops along Milford Road, including the addition of an alpine nature walk in Gertrude Valley, will offer visitors deeper engagement with the natural landscape.

Deepwater Basin Upgrade: Outdated facilities at this popular launching site for recreational boating will be replaced, with a new boat ramp and upgraded amenities.

Environmental Restoration: The Little Tahiti landfill site will be remediated to eliminate pollution risks, and flood protection infrastructure at the Cleddau River will be reinforced to safeguard ecosystems and infrastructure from increasingly volatile weather events.

Certainty for Tourism Operators

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston confirmed that cruise ships and aircraft will continue to have access to Milford Sound, offering long-awaited clarity for tourism operators.

“We have listened to the concerns of industry and local communities,” Upston said. “Rejecting earlier proposals to ban cruise ships and flights, we are instead ensuring that operators can continue to bring visitors here—safely and sustainably.”

Upston also highlighted the significance of the decision for the wider post-pandemic recovery of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

“Milford Sound Piopiotahi is one of the most iconic and aspirational destinations in the world. It is not only an economic driver but a symbol of what makes New Zealand unique.”

Cultural Significance and Partnership with Ngāi Tahu

Beyond its scenic and economic value, Milford Sound holds deep cultural and spiritual importance for Ngāi Tahu iwi. Known as Piopiotahi, the fjord is seen as the final masterpiece of atua (god) and land-shaper Tū Te Rakiwhānoa. Minister Potaka affirmed the Government’s commitment to working in partnership with iwi to ensure that cultural values are honored.

The next phase of the Milford Opportunities Project will include extensive engagement with Ngāi Tahu and other key stakeholders, including local government and tourism industry representatives.

“This partnership approach will be essential as we shape future developments,” said Potaka. “We aim to co-design solutions that respect mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge), preserve the land, and support tourism in a way that benefits all.”

Long-Term Planning for the Milford Corridor

Looking ahead, the Government plans to work with stakeholders on further initiatives, including:

Investment Collaboration: Exploring public-private investment along the Milford corridor to enhance infrastructure and visitor services.

Multi-Year Development Plan: Creating a strategic roadmap for sustainable tourism and conservation in the region.

Special Planning Designations: Considering the establishment of a Special Amenities Area within Fiordland National Park to provide more tailored and flexible planning tools.

A Model for Sustainable Tourism

As tourism demand increases and the environmental pressures on Milford Sound grow, the Government sees this initiative as a model for future tourism-conservation partnerships across the country.

“This is a world-class destination, and it deserves a world-class management approach,” said Upston. “We are investing not just in infrastructure, but in a sustainable future—one where the beauty, ecology, and cultural richness of Piopiotahi are preserved and celebrated.”

With infrastructure upgrades underway and a broader long-term plan in motion, Milford Sound Piopiotahi is set to remain a must-visit destination—one that represents the very best of Aotearoa New Zealand, both for its visitors and for the people who call it home.