UNDP Secures $52.3M from GEF to Drive Global Climate and Biodiversity Action

In a major boost for global environmental and sustainable development efforts, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has secured US$52.3 million in new funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to support six transformative projects across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America, and globally. This funding will unlock an additional $292 million in co-financing and private sector engagement, bringing the total investment impact to nearly $345 million.

These funds will be directed toward global priorities such as biodiversity protection, climate change mitigation, land restoration, waste reduction, and international water conservation.

Mercury Elimination in Industry: GEMINI Takes Off

A flagship initiative among the new projects is the Global Elimination of Mercury in Non-ferrous Metals Initiative (GEMINI). Led by UNDP in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), GEMINI aims to eliminate mercury emissions in the non-ferrous metals industry across six countries.

Mercury is a potent neurotoxin and environmental hazard commonly released during the processing of metals like zinc, copper, and lead. The GEMINI project targets a reduction of 37.48 metric tonnes of mercury emissions globally, with 24 metric tonnes expected to be cut in India and Mexico alone, thanks to UNDP-led initiatives.

“Through trusted partnerships on the ground, we are honored that countries continue to choose UNDP for advancing their climate, nature, and development goals,” said Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support. “This is about long-term investment in people and planet—and it’s working.”

Biodiversity-Focused Initiatives in Indonesia

Indonesia will benefit from two key UNDP biodiversity projects designed to strengthen conservation efforts and boost local livelihoods.

SPARE – Spatial-based Natural Forest Planning and Governance for Robust Ecosystems will implement better land-use planning and forest governance across diverse regions. It aims to restore 4,352 hectares of degraded land and ecosystems while improving the livelihoods of 10,000 people—50% of them women—through training, job creation, and inclusive land management.

ENABLE – Excelling Protected Area Management Effectiveness for Biodiversity Conservation moves beyond isolated conservation projects to a landscape-based approach. The initiative will bolster ecosystem resilience, promote sustainable natural resource use, and ensure equitable benefit-sharing in terrestrial and marine protected areas.

Both initiatives represent a pivot toward nature-based solutions and long-term conservation models that integrate local communities as core stewards of biodiversity.

Renewable Energy Access in Rural Burundi

In Burundi, where a majority of the rural population still lacks reliable electricity, the Rural Electrification for Community Well-being project will scale up access to clean, decentralized energy. The project promotes commercial investments in mini-grids by de-risking private sector participation and lowering operational costs.

It aims to connect over 6,500 rural households to clean energy, while supporting critical community infrastructure like schools and health clinics. Over its lifetime, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 11,527 metric tonnes.

This energy access initiative aligns with UNDP’s goals of empowering least-developed countries through sustainable development and climate-resilient infrastructure.

A Push for Climate Transparency

On the global stage, UNDP will also implement the Climate Transparency Global Support Programme III in partnership with UNEP. The initiative focuses on helping developing countries improve their climate reporting systems, strengthen their transparency frameworks, and build capacity for data-driven decision-making under the Paris Agreement.

By supporting countries in meeting their international climate commitments, the program also helps improve local governance, attract climate finance, and inform smarter planning and investment decisions.

GEF Leadership Highlights Strategic Impact

GEF CEO and Chairperson Carlos Manuel Rodríguez praised the scope and diversity of the approved projects: “These initiatives will help countries tackle mercury pollution, strengthen biodiversity conservation in Indonesia, expand clean energy in Burundi, and improve transparency in climate reporting,” Rodríguez said. “All of this contributes to smarter policymaking, more resilient ecosystems, and stronger community livelihoods.”

The GEF’s sustained partnership with UNDP continues to play a vital role in achieving global goals around climate and biodiversity. Over the decades, GEF-funded initiatives have helped countries unlock new financing, scale nature-based solutions, and build local capacities to lead on environmental protection and sustainable development.

Supporting UNDP’s Climate Promise and Nature Pledge

The latest funding reinforces UNDP’s flagship environmental programs—Climate Promise and Nature Pledge. These initiatives provide countries with technical and financial support to achieve their climate targets, protect ecosystems, and promote inclusive, low-carbon growth.

Together, the newly approved GEF-funded projects will not only reduce pollution and safeguard biodiversity but also create green jobs, empower women and youth, and foster more resilient and self-reliant communities.

As global challenges intensify—from climate change to biodiversity collapse—UNDP’s integrated, on-the-ground approach offers a tested pathway toward sustainable progress, with GEF funding serving as a powerful catalyst for impact.