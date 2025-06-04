Swift Response Quells Pizza Outlet Blaze at V3S Mall
A fire erupted in the kitchen of Tonyiq Pizza at V3S Mall, East Delhi, prompting a rapid response from firefighters. Five fire tenders extinguished the flames within minutes, and no casualties were reported. An investigation is ongoing to determine the fire's cause. Cooling operations continue.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in the kitchen of a pizza outlet at V3S Mall in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday, leading to swift action by the fire department, officials reported.
The blaze, which started in the kitchen area of Tonyiq Pizza, necessitated the deployment of five fire tenders around 11:35 am. Smoke rising to the upper levels of the mall caused panic among shoppers, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.
Firefighters quickly controlled the situation upon arrival, extinguishing the flames by 11:40 am. No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating the fire's cause while ongoing cooling operations prevent re-ignition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resilient WASH Services in Conflict: WHO’s Roadmap for Ukraine’s Emergency Response
Explosion Rocks Shandong Chemical Plant, Prompts Emergency Response
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains: Govt Gears Up for Emergency Response
Haryana DGP gives directions to make Emergency Response Vehicles functioning more effective
Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency