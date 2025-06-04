Left Menu

Transforming India: Chenab Bridge and Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Chenab Bridge, the world's tallest railway arch, and flags off Vande Bharat trains in Jammu and Kashmir. The projects, including a medical institute, aim to enhance regional connectivity and healthcare infrastructure with a total investment of over Rs 46,000 crore.

Updated: 04-06-2025 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, on Friday. He will also flag off Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar, emphasizing infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will unveil several development projects at Katra, collectively worth more than Rs 46,000 crore. This includes the Chenab bridge, described as an architectural marvel, standing 359 meters above the river. It spans 1,315 meters and is designed to endure seismic and wind challenges.

The Chenab bridge will significantly improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, with travel time reduced to about 3 hours via the new Vande Bharat trains. The USD 43,780 crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, featuring extensive tunnels and bridges, aims to provide seamless, all-weather rail connectivity. Modi will also launch road projects and lay the foundation for a new medical institute, boosting healthcare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

