Surat District's Heart-Stopping Search for Missing Toddler

A tragic incident in Surat district has set off a massive search operation involving multiple agencies after a stray dog dragged away a one-year-old girl from outside a makeshift hut. The alarming event unfolded at Vav village in Kamrej taluka late Tuesday.

As the child's distraught parents prepared dinner, the dog entered, seized the toddler, and swiftly ran off toward nearby fields, managing to evade immediate chase efforts. Despite the concerted efforts of over 200 locals, the child remained unaccounted for when night fell.

Authorities ramped up their search Wednesday morning, supported by drones and additional emergency teams, as the discovery of the toddler's bloodstained pants only deepened concerns. Law enforcement and rescue teams continue their relentless pursuit, hoping for a positive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)