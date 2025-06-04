Delhi's Breath of Fresh Air: AQI Improves Amid Record Rainfall

Delhi's air quality witnessed a significant uptick from January to May this year, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to an average of 214, down from 231 recorded during the same period last year, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa noted a drop in average PM2.5 concentrations, a major health risk, to 95 micrograms per cubic metre from 111 last year. This improvement marks the cleanest May air in over a decade, with the AQI reaching the 'moderate' category, defying historical 'poor' trends.

Despite governmental efforts, the remarkable rain, the most since 1901, has been a key factor in cleansing the air by dispersing pollutants. Sirsa emphasized the effectiveness of policies but acknowledged the role of weather patterns in Delhi's recent air quality success.

(With inputs from agencies.)